President Ilham Aliyev: If Armenia wants peace, it should refrain from very dangerous rhetoric

“We need to judge their actions by steps not by words, because their words sometimes contradict what they do or what they plan. I do not know whether you got a direct answer from Armenian leadership about that. I doubt, because they want to keep this ambiguity which is not helpful,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as he received a delegation led by Special Envoy of the European Union for the Eastern Partnership Dirk Schuebel, News.az reports.

“And, also the country which wants peace should refrain from very dangerous rhetoric, which Armenian officials afforded recently, comparing Azerbaijan to ISIS and Al-Qaeda, I think is a very dangerous rhetoric. First, because they acted as ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Ambassadors of EU visited the liberated territories, Armenians did the same what was done by ISIS and Al-Qaeda with respect to historical and religious heritage. It was not us, it was them. So they committed acts of terror, they committed genocide, they destroyed our mosques, not us,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az