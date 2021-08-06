Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state that the substation was dismantled and completely rebuilt from an open type to a closed type.

The head of state launched the substation.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      