President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state that the substation was dismantled and completely rebuilt from an open type to a closed type.

The head of state launched the substation.

