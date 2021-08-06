President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO)
06 Aug 2021
Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation.
President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state that the substation was dismantled and completely rebuilt from an open type to a closed type.
The head of state launched the substation.
