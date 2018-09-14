President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates secondary school No 28 in Mashtagha

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the secondary school No 28 in Savalan residential area, Mashtagha settlement, Sabunchu district, Baku.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school, AzerTag reports.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created here.

The head of state then met with the school staff and posed for photographs together with them.

News.Az

