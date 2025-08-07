President Ilham Aliyev meets with Special Envoy of US President Steve Witkoff in Washington

President Ilham Aliyev meets with Special Envoy of US President Steve Witkoff in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with US President's Special Envoy Steve Whitkoff in Washington, News.az reports.

First, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between SOCAR and ExxonMobil in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and Special Envoy of the US President Steve Whitkoff.

The document was signed by the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Vice President of ExxonMobil John Ardill.

Then, a meeting was held between President Ilham Aliyev and Special Envoy of the US President Steve Whitkoff.

News.Az