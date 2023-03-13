President Ilham Aliyev met with German businessmen (PHOTO)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with heads of leading German companies in Berlin, News.az.
The head of state addressed the event.
The meeting saw discussions on economic cooperation, including in the areas of industry, transport, energy, agriculture, education, technologies and others.