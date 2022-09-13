President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to the families, loved ones of martyred military servicemen, and all people of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to the families and loved ones of martyred military servicemen, and all the people of Azerbaijan. The head of state made a post on his social media accounts in this regard, News.az reports.

The post says: “I offer my deepest condolences to the entire people of Azerbaijan and families and loved ones of our military servicemen who were martyred on September 13 while preventing the large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan. May God have mercy on our martyrs! The blood of our martyrs did not remain on the ground.

News.Az