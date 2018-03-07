President Ilham Aliyev orders increasing salaries of employees of Emergency Situations Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the salaries of servicemen, employees with special rank and civilian workers, who are not public servants, of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the order, the monthly salary for servicemen, employees with special rank and civilian workers, who are not public servants, of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has been increased on average by 10 percent from March 1, 2018, APA reports.

News.Az

