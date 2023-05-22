President Ilham Aliyev: Our modern infrastructure makes possible to increase volume of transit cargo passing through Azerbaijani territory by the year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Of course, our countries have great responsibilities for creating even more comfortable transport and communication opportunities on the Eurasian continent, which connects our countries and continents in general. We agreed that relevant institutions would seriously deal with this matter because this is necessitated by the new geopolitical realities emerging in the world,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

“The volume of transit cargo passing through the territory of Azerbaijan is increasing by the year and will continue to increase. Our modern infrastructure makes that possible. Transport routes connecting the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus with the Baltic Sea countries are also well known. Simply put, we will achieve successful cooperation in this field by implementing such connectivity projects through joint efforts,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

News.Az