President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s freedom, independence and territorial integrity, News.Az reports. 

The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Ilham Aliyev and his family members enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku.

They posed together for photographs.


