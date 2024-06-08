President Ilham Aliyev: political dialogue with Egypt is of a regular nature

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This visit will give a significant boost to the development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"Last year we hosted President El-Sisi in Azerbaijan, and this year I am making a visit. This shows that the political dialogue is of a regular nature, and we have agreed to continue it further," the head of state noted.

