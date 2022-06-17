President Ilham Aliyev received former Prime Minister of Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak, News.az reports.

The sides stressed the importance of the 9th Global Baku Forum held in Azerbaijan`s capital. They noted that this event provides ample opportunities for discussing important issues of international importance.

The sides hailed the excellent organization of the Forum and the fact that many guests from around the world came to Azerbaijan to participate in the event. They said that the Forum contributes to the expansion of international cooperation.

News.Az