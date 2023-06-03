President Ilham Aliyev received President of International Olympic Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, News.az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach for his participation in and support to the 26th World Taekwondo Championships held in Baku, saying that it contributes to expanding cooperation.

IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his satisfaction with his participation in this sports competition held in Baku.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized the importance of holding the 26th Taekwondo World Championships in Azerbaijan, which brought together athletes representing many countries.

Azerbaijan’s years-long successful cooperation with the International Olympic Committee was noted at the meeting. The fact that Azerbaijan is an active participant of this international organization and maintains successful interaction with international sports organizations was commended at the meeting.

During the conversation, they touched upon government’s care for sports in the country and noted that Azerbaijan had become the country to perfectly organize numerous internationally important sport competitions with modern sport infrastructure created in both capital and regions.

Thomas Bach recalled with pleasure the European Games conducted in Baku in 2015, saying he is still under impression of the opening ceremony of the Games attended by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The President of the International Olympic Committee presented the Olympic House Award to the head of state. The award depicts the new headquarters of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, one of the most sustainable buildings in the world. With the solar panels on its roof representing the shape of a dove landing in the park, the Olympic House symbolizes the IOC’s commitment to sustainability and peace.

News.Az