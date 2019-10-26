President Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Prime Minister of the People`s Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, AzerTag reports.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the excellent organization of the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the hospitality showed to the delegation.

The head of state noted that the election of Azerbaijan as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement with the member states` unanimous support is a manifestation of high confidence in and respect for the country.

The sides exchanged views on the issues on the Non-Aligned Movement agenda, as well as opportunities for cooperation in agricultural, humanitarian, cultural and other areas.

Then the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of culture was signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People`s Republic of Bangladesh.

News.Az