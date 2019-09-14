Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Latvian, UK ambassadors

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Latvian, UK ambassadors

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia Dainis Garančs.

On the same day, Ilham Aliyev has also received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland James Lyall Sharp.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      