President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation consisting of Muftis of Russia’s North Caucasus region

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation consisting of Muftis of the North Caucasus region of the Russian Federation led by Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia of the Russian Federation Ismail Berdiev, News.Az reports.

The delegation includes Mufti of the Chechen Republic Salah Mezhiev, Mufti of the Stavropol Krai Muhammad Rakhimov, Mufti of Kabardino-Balkarian Republic Hazratali Dzaseev, Mufti of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania Hajimurad Gatsalov, Mufti of the Republic of Adygea Askarbiy Kardanov, Mufti of the Republic of Kalmykia Soltanahmad Karolaev, Rector of North Caucasus Islamic University Sharabuddin Chochaev, and representative of the Caucasus Muslim Office for the Republic of Dagestan Shahabiddin Karimov.

During the conversation, the significance of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was discussed, with an emphasis placed on its role in promoting intercultural and interfaith relations.

The meeting highlighted that Azerbaijan's relationships with various regions of Russia, including the North Caucasus, with which Azerbaijan shares historical and cultural roots, have contributed to the development of bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The previous meetings between the head of state and the delegation of muftis of the North Caucasus region of the Russian Federation was recalled at the meeting.

They noted that the relations between the religious leaders of Azerbaijan and the North Caucasus region of Russia help to strengthen the bonds between the two peoples.

Then, a family photo was taken.





News.Az