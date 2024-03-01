President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Commissioner for Energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who is participating in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, News.Az reports.

Kadri Simson congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, as well as on Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 and the 10th anniversary ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

The head of state thanked her for the congratulations.

Kadri Simson stressed the importance and stability of Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy supply.

During the conversation, they discussed prospects for the implementation of renewable energy projects in the future in addition to various types of energy and opportunities for European companies to play a more active role as investors in projects implemented in Azerbaijan. The sides exchanged views on future steps and an action plan for the development of both COP29 and energy cooperation. They also lauded Azerbaijan`s joining the global methane reduction initiative.

News.Az