President Ilham Aliyev receives President of Islamic Development Bank Group

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, News.Az reports.

Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser expressed his gratitude for the meeting and said that he was deeply impressed by the development processes he was observing in the capital Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the very successful and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank and said he appreciated it highly. Expressing his gratitude for the bank's support of the projects being implemented by Azerbaijan, the head of state stressed the need for determining the future format of cooperation both in terms of development processes at the regional level and the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, which is already being implemented in the country.

Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser underlined that the Islamic Development Bank was proud of Azerbaijan's membership in this organization, noting that the country was always an active participant and made a great contribution to the activities of this institution. Saying that the bilateral cooperation had a successful history, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser noted the importance of joint projects in terms of the development of the economy in Azerbaijan, including infrastructure, adding that there was great potential for the expansion of cooperation.

Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said the bank was also interested in future projects within the framework of the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, adding that it was possible to establish cooperation in the fields of trade and investment in the future. He stated that the successful experience Azerbaijan had gained in various areas, including the field of “Electronic Government”, could be applied by the bank in other countries.

Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that this cooperation would be continued successfully in the face of new global challenges. Touching once again on the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, the head of state emphasized that reconstruction projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur were one of the top priority areas for Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the East-West transport corridor, digital transformation and renewable energy fields also occupied an important place in the economic development of Azerbaijan, noting that a large number of partners and investors were already involved and would be involved in the projects being implemented in these areas. The head of state said that Azerbaijan’s successful geographical location, favorable business environment and rich economic potential created a good basis for future cooperation and development.

News.Az