President Ilham Aliyev receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the development of cooperation between the two countries, and noted that the bilateral relations are expanding in political, economic, trade, energy, security and other areas. Underlining that Azerbaijan intends to continue its bilateral ties with the US in the format of partnership, the head of state stressed the importance of mutual contacts and events between the two countries over the past years. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that this positive dynamics will be maintained.

Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan last October, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent said his visit Azerbaijan aims to continue this positive dynamics in the bilateral relations. He noted the significance of the U.S. President’s National Security Adviser John Bolton`s visit to Azerbaijan and the negotiations held following his trip.

The head of state praised U.S. President Donald Trump`s support for the Southern Gas Corridor project.

George Kent thanked for Azerbaijan`s transit and logistical support for NATO member and partner countries, including the U.S., under Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

The sides exchanged views over the democratic development of Azerbaijan, the judicial system and ongoing socio-economic reforms.

