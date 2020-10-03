Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev restores historical name of Madagiz

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev restores historical name of Madagiz

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has restored the historical name of Madagiz liberated from occupation.

"I restore the historical name of Madagiz from October 3, 2020. It is henceforth called Sugovushan. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote on his Twitter page. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      