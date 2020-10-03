President Ilham Aliyev restores historical name of Madagiz
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has restored the historical name of Madagiz liberated from occupation.
"I restore the historical name of Madagiz from October 3, 2020. It is henceforth called Sugovushan. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote on his Twitter page.