President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to President Erdogan on anniversary of terrible earthquake in Türkiye

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the first anniversary of the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye last year, News.Az reports.

“We remember the dear memory of our brothers and sisters who perished as a result of this tragedy with deep respect and reverence,” the head of state said in his message.

“This disaster deeply shook Azerbaijan just as it did Türkiye. During those difficult days, our people shared the pain of the tragedy with the brotherly people of Türkiye and experienced endless sorrow together. From the first minutes of the news of the earthquake, without waiting for any call for help, the people and the state of Azerbaijan mobilized their capabilities to fulfill their fraternal duty. Our rescuers, doctors and volunteers who were involved in the removal of the consequences of the devastating earthquake and the search and rescue operations worked shoulder to shoulder with their Turkish colleagues with great courage, determination and selflessness. In addition to state and private institutions, all our people, young and old, spared no effort to provide moral support to the victims of the earthquake.”

“I am sure that thanks to your leadership, the determination to fight, the spirit of solidarity, and the strong will of the Turkish people, the mighty Turkish state will quickly overcome these difficulties and emerge from this bitter test with honor and even stronger,” emphasized President Ilham Aliyev.

