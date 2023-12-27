Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev signs law on establishment of Aghdara district

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law regarding the establishment of the Aghdara district in the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

Under the document, the administrative-territorial division of the Aghdara district incorporates the city of Aghdara and several villages from the Aghdam, Kalbajar and Tartar districts.


