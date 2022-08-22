Azerbaijani president signs order on awarding athletes, coaches for achieving high results at 5th Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Azerbaijani athletes who showed the highest results at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in the Turkish city of Konya, as well as their coaches and other specialists who took part in the process of preparing athletes for the Games, News.Az reports.

Under the order, 10 million manats ($5.882 million) were allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports from the presidential reserve fund, envisaged in the state budget for 2022.

News.Az