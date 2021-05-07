Shusha declared Azerbaijan’s ‘cultural capital’ – presidential order

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order to declare the city of Shusha the country’s cultural capital.

According to the order, the main goal is to restore the historical appearance of Shusha city and its former glory, to reunite with the traditional rich cultural life, as well as to promote the city in the international arena as a masterpiece of the centuries-old rich culture, architecture and urban planning of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve issuing arising from the order.

News.Az