President Ilham Aliyev: Solidifying relations with Turkic states is among Azerbaijan’s top foreign policy priorities

“Solidifying the relations with the Turkic states is among Azerbaijan’s top foreign policy priorities,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Astana under the motto “Turk Time”, News.Az reports.

“Our ethnic and cultural roots, language and common past form the foundation of our ties. Over the past period since the Nakhchivan Summit of 2009, our cooperation across different domains has become institutionalized, and the Organization of Turkic States has come a successful way. Today, our organization enjoys huge political weight and prestige at the international level,” the head of state noted.

“In the past two years, I have paid 20 visits to the Member and Observer states of the Organization of the Turkic States. The leaders of the brotherly countries have on multiple occasions visited Azerbaijan within the same period of time,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for the support extended for the declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for the year 2023.

