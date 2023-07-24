President Ilham Aliyev: The country, which bans Corsican language, advocates for self-determination of Armenians in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The country, which bans Corsican language, which suppresses brutally self-determination movement in Corsica. They advocate for self-determination of Armenians in Karabakh. How can this happen?” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

“During the war, when their political aggression was beyond any borders, I said that if they want to have “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” somewhere, they can have it on their own territory. For instance, around the city of Marseille, where there are so many Armenians. Let them announce “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” there, and we will recognize it. This country still continues its colonial policy. Look at the island of Mayotte, the French colony. New Caledonia, the French colony. And they talk about human rights. So, this is a political hypocrisy,” the Azerbaijani President pointed out.

News.Az