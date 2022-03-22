President Ilham Aliyev: The present high level of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations based on friendship and brotherhood is gratifying

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The present high level of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations based on friendship and brotherhood is gratifying. The multitude of reciprocal visits, signed documents and agreements secured between our countries play a vital role in developing our cooperation. We are determined to solidify further our unity empowered by our shared moral values and the will of our peoples,” says a congratulatory letter by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi, News.az reports.

“I recall with fondest memories our meeting and the exchange of views we held in the spirit of sincerity and mutual trust in Ashgabat last year. I am confident that the steps we take towards expanding our inter-state relations and the strategic partnership, including our productive cooperation within the international institutions, will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.”

News.az

News.Az