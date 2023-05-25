President Ilham Aliyev: There are serious opportunities for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations on basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty

“Azerbaijan's cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union member countries, with the exception of Armenia, has been successfully developing for 30 years,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“There are serious opportunities for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Today, on the initiative of the Russian side, a trilateral meeting of the heads of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place,” the head of state noted.

News.Az