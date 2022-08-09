President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a strong sports nation in the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Every time on the eve of prestigious international competitions, I meet with athletes and have a conversation with them. This time is no exception," ,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with athletes representing the country at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in the city of Konya, Turkiye, News.az reports.

"This time you will represent Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. I am sure that you will represent our country with dignity because our athletes have already confirmed their strength in all international competitions,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with athletes representing Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in the city of Konya, Turkiye.

The head of state said: “Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a strong sports nation in the world, and our victories in the Olympic Games, as well as in world and European championships, have already become commonplace. Azerbaijani fans have got somewhat accustomed to that. I am sure that our athletes will show good results this time as well.”

“We already have our first gold medal. I want to congratulate the team on this occasion. I am sure that this great result will provide a great incentive for the rest of other athletes,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az