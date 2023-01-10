President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as very reliable and serious partner in the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, it is no secret that Azerbaijan is recognized as a very reliable and serious partner in the world. Azerbaijan is one of the countries that speak its word openly and conduct an independent policy. Of course, this is based on both our military power and our glorious Victory,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, News.Az reports.

“Because I am a living witness that after the war, the positive attitude towards Azerbaijan’s policies has increased even more. In other words, the sympathy towards us has increased even more. Because the political elite of the world understands well at what cost we achieved this Victory, what risks we took, what forces we were and are still fighting against. So even though the war is over, the struggle is still going on, and I am sure that we will win. Because we are on the right path and our military and political power, including our economic independence, certainly increase our power,” the head of state added.

News.Az