Today's Azerbaijan is among the strongest countries in the world in the truest sense of the word - President Ilham Aliyev

“Today's Azerbaijan is among the strongest countries in the world in the truest sense of the word,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels.

“The new tasks facing the country today are the tasks of the new era. We resolved the key task, as you mentioned, a few months ago by fully restoring the sovereignty of our country, and the events of September, of course, should not be taken out of the overall context,” the President added.





