President Ilham Aliyev: Total export of natural gas from Azerbaijan next year will be almost 24 billion cubic meters

“Last year Azerbaijan's export of natural gas to European Union market was 8.2 billion cubic meters, this year 11.3. Next year it will be at least 11.6,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” in Bucharest, News.az reports.

“Total export of natural gas from Azerbaijan next year will be almost 24 billion cubic meters in comparison in the year of 2021, it was 19,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az