President Ilham Aliyev viewed works to eliminate consequences of earthquake in Aghsu

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Aghsu district for a visit to familiarize himself with the works to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that hit Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Aghsu districts on February 5-6.

Private houses and social infrastructure facilities were damaged by the earthquake that occurred in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Aghsu districts on February 5-6. Under President Ilham Aliyev`s urgent instructions given immediately after the natural disaster, the engineering and communication systems were fully rehabilitated in the quake-hit districts and initial assistance was provided to the quake-affected population.

The head of state visited the quake-hit zone, met with residents, and noted that the consequences of the earthquake will be eliminated. President Ilham Aliyev gave relevant instructions to appropriate executive authorities in this regard.

The very same day, the President signed an Order on measures to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that occurred in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Aghsu districts. Under the Presidential Order, the Ministry of Emergency Situations was initially allocated two million manats to tackle the damage caused to residential buildings, social and infrastructure facilities in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Aghsu districts.

The head of state viewed the construction of new houses.

Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov informed the head of state of the work done in the quake-hit zone.

President Ilham Aliyev instructed appropriate authorities to continue the construction and restoration work in an efficient manner and with high quality.

The head of state then viewed the construction of a house for Hajar Zemanova's family.

President Ilham Aliyev visited the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Aghsu district.

The head of state then met with local residents and had a talk with them.

News.Az

