President Ilham Aliyev views floricultural greenhouse in Gabala

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has familiarized himself with the production process at a floricultural greenhouse of AzRose LLC in Vandam settlement, Qabala district.

The head of state was informed of the works carried out in the greenhouse.

Special types of roses to be cultivated here will be sold at local and international markets under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

