President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of Ismoil Somoni in Dushanbe

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of Ismoil Somoni in the Memorial Complex of National Solidarity and Revival of Tajikistan at Dusti Square in Dushanbe, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President here.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the statue.

News.Az