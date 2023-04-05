Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of Ismoil Somoni in Dushanbe

President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of Ismoil Somoni in Dushanbe

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of Ismoil Somoni in the Memorial Complex of National Solidarity and Revival of Tajikistan at Dusti Square in Dushanbe, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President here.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the statue.

