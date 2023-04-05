President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of Ismoil Somoni in Dushanbe
- 05 Apr 2023 00:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of Ismoil Somoni in the Memorial Complex of National Solidarity and Revival of Tajikistan at Dusti Square in Dushanbe, News.Az reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President here.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the statue.