President Ilham Aliyev: We always respect the memory of the founding father of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The situation was different when the first Democratic Republic was established. Of course, as a result of the collapse of the Russian Empire, the people of Azerbaijan gained independence 104 years ago. However, the first republic did not last long and fell apart only about two years later," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the Aghali village residents, News.az reports.

"It is true that many important steps were taken, and we always respect the memory of the founding father of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. But at the same time, we must know that independence lasted only two years. After that, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic collapsed, failed to preserve its independence, and the Azerbaijani people were deprived of their freedom. At the same time, we all know well that Armenian nationalists unleashed an aggression against our people and the young People's Republic at that time, and as a result, the Azerbaijani people suffered greatly," said the head of state.

News.Az