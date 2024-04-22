President Ilham Aliyev: We are very pleased with how our ties with Russia are evolving

Azerbaijan is very pleased with how ties with Russia are evolving, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, News.az reports.

“We are very pleased with how our ties are evolving. For over two years, we have been working within the framework of the Declaration on Allied Interaction, which we signed with you here in the Kremlin in February 2022, and which is the key political document that determines the steady development of our relations in the future,” the head of state noted.

News.Az