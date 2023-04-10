President Ilham Aliyev: We have always felt good attitude of the people of Kazakhstan towards our country

“We have always felt the good attitude of the entire people of Kazakhstan towards our country,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a limited format in Astana, News.az reports.

The head of state noted: “The fact that we meet so often during official visits speaks both of the nature of our relations and of the fact that there is a need to be in contact. Because our meetings are of regular nature at various international venues, but the bilateral format is the most effective.”

News.Az