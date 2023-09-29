President Ilham Aliyev: We want peace in Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

“After what happened on the 20th of September, it's time really to sit together by teams from Azerbaijan and Armenia, and to work on the draft peace agreement. I think, after Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty on the 20th of September, it will be easier to find the solution, sign a peace agreement as soon as possible and after that or in parallel with that, to actively work on the delimitation of border and put an end to a long-lasting confrontation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" in Zangilan, News.Az reports.

“We want peace in Azerbaijan. I think what we see here in Zangilan demonstrates that we want peace. We want to rebuild the country, bring our former refugees here, and live peacefully. We want peace in the Caucasus. It is reachable and the choices should be made by Armenia,” the head of state noted.

