President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concludes his visit to Serbia
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his working visit to the Republic of Serbia, News.Az reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Niš Constantine the Great Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.