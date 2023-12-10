President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concludes his visit to Serbia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his working visit to the Republic of Serbia, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Niš Constantine the Great Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

News.Az