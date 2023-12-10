Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concludes his visit to Serbia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his working visit to the Republic of Serbia, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Niš Constantine the Great Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

