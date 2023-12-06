President of Azerbaijan: Our internal situation is not dependent on external factors

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The situation in Azerbaijan is stable. Our internal situation is not dependent on external factors,” said Presidentc as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

“But from point of view of internal risks, we do not have any serious challenges. And proper protection of our borders, which we are now implementing the different projects, will allow us to minimize any potential risk,” the head of state noted.

News.Az