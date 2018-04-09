President of Azerbaijan sends letter to Prime Minister of Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

According to APA, the letter says:

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, I sincerely congratulate you on the victory of the coalition led by you in the parliamentary elections. The results of the elections reflect the support of the people of Hungary for the policy you are conducting and the confidence in you. I believe that we will continue successfully to continue our joint efforts on the path of comprehensive development of friendly and partner relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary. I wish you a good health, happiness and success in your work for the benefit of the Hungarian people."

