President of Azerbaijan signs law approving Shusha Declaration

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the Law on the approval of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, News.Az reports.

The Shusha Declaration was signed on June 15, 2021, in the city of Shusha by Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively.





