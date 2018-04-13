President of European Council Donald Tusk congratulated President Ilham Aliyev
On April 13, President of the European Council Donald Tusk congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the election, APA reports.
The letter reads:
"I would like to express my best wishes to you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I hope that during your new term in office, the relationship between Azerbaijan and the European Union will be further deepened, including through the negotiations of a new ambitious bilateral agreement, based on shared fundamental values and principles and our global, political and economic interests.
I also look forward to continuing to work with you to develop our cooperation within the Eastern Partnership, with a view to further strengthening the European Union`s engagement and support, and to advancing our shared objectives of stability and prosperity in the region.
Please accept the assurance of my highest consideration."
News.Az