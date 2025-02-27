President of Guinea-Bissau arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 27, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Umaro Sissoco Embaló was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

