Yandex metrika counter

President of Iraq: We have to create new environment for business opportunities for Azerbaijan in our country

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Iraq: We have to create new environment for business opportunities for Azerbaijan in our country

“We have to create a new environment for business in Iraq, and at the same time, business opportunities for Azerbaijan in Iraq,” President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid said in a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

Congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on achieving peace and stability in Azerbaijan, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid said: “At the same time, I wish you all the luck in finalizing your agreement with Armenia. I think that war and conflicts can only lead to worsening the situation. It cannot solve any problem. I think all our problems have to be solved through dialogue, through understanding and through cooperation.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      