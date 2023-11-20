President of Iraq: We have to create new environment for business opportunities for Azerbaijan in our country

“We have to create a new environment for business in Iraq, and at the same time, business opportunities for Azerbaijan in Iraq,” President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid said in a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

Congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on achieving peace and stability in Azerbaijan, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid said: “At the same time, I wish you all the luck in finalizing your agreement with Armenia. I think that war and conflicts can only lead to worsening the situation. It cannot solve any problem. I think all our problems have to be solved through dialogue, through understanding and through cooperation.”

News.Az