President of Israel sends congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The congratulatory letter says: "Your Excellency. It is an honor for me to congratulate you and your people on the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR). The creation of ADR in 1918 was a turning point in the history of this region, and the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence in 1991 created conditions for the continuation of the tradition of democracy. We wish you and the Azerbaijani people peace and prosperity. I hope for further expansion of bilateral relations."

News.Az

News.Az