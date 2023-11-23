Yandex metrika counter

President of Kazakhstan starts working visit to Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kazakhstan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.


