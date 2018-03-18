President of Moldova: "Global dialogues in Azerbaijan contribute to the reduction of international tension"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Closing ceremony of the 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, was held. The ceremony attended by the heads of state and government of several countries, former presidents and former prime ministers, politicians, APA reports.

The acting co-chairman of the International Center for International Cooperation, ex-president of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga noted that the Forum successfully came to an end work and fruitfulness of the past forum.

President of Moldova Igor Dodon noted that the three-day forum was held at a very high level. I.Dodon expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and other organizers the forum and inviting him to the event: "The past dialogues were very productive and fruitful given the global importance of the topics discussed. Dialogue in all cases gives a chance to eliminate any tension. Global dialogues in Azerbaijan are contributing to the reduction of international tension. "

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, members of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Nazim Ibrahimov said that at the time of the start of the Center's mission, no one could have imagined that such a success on an international scale would be won in a sort time of period. The committee chairman noted that the Global Baku Forum has become a platform for discussing global problems: "Azerbaijan attaches great importance to this forum. NGIC, organizing this forum, contributes to the discussion of global problems, finding ways to resolve. In addition, Azerbaijan, having organized such a Forum, once again proved that it is a tolerant country that attaches great importance to multicultural values."

News.Az

