Yandex metrika counter

President of Northern Cyprus congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Northern Cyprus congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Mr. Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of Azerbaijan following a historic victory in the elections as per preliminary results and wish all the best to fraternal Azerbaijan with the preliminary result of the election,” said the President of the Northern Cyprus in his post shared on X platform.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      