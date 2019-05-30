President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

President of Poland Andrzej Duda has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, ONA reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Poland at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda was met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov, and other officials.

News.Az

